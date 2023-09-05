profitable business growth
eBook: Scaling up profitable growth

Sponsored by BlueRock

For many business owners locking in sustainable profit and growth can be tricky.

Your business has been ticking along for a few years now, you’ve settled into your place in the market, and you’ve secured the audience and brand recognition you need. But for many business owners, the next piece of the puzzle is the trickiest part: locking in sustainable profit and growth.

This eBook features the panel discussion from our vodcast series: Business Journeys: Finding Growth on the Roadmap, a three-part series covering topics of funding, cashflow, and profitable growth. We hear from founders and leaders who embrace the business adventure and share their experiences. For this instalment we were joined by business leaders Trevor Gordijn, executive managing partner of accounting and chief commercial officer at BlueRock, Amanda McCabe-Phillips, COO at ELK, and Shardae Mazzeo, co-founder and chief of staff at CreativeCubes.Co who discussed how company values, key personnel, technology and pricing strategies are essential for businesses to make the next move.

Download this eBook for their expert tips on how to take your business from its early stages to a growth machine.

 

BlueRock

BlueRock’s vision is to give business owners the support they need to run amazing businesses, and the freedom they desire to live great lives. BlueRock has created a full-service offering for entrepreneurs, providing a comprehensive suite of services and a strong community to grow their clients’ business and personal wealth. A technology-centric mindset fuels BlueRock’s approach, leading it to make substantial investments in cutting-edge platforms and honing its skill sets to prototype and develop solutions for clients.

