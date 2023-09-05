eBook: Scaling up profitable growth

Your business has been ticking along for a few years now, you’ve settled into your place in the market, and you’ve secured the audience and brand recognition you need. But for many business owners, the next piece of the puzzle is the trickiest part: locking in sustainable profit and growth.

This eBook features the panel discussion from our vodcast series: Business Journeys: Finding Growth on the Roadmap, a three-part series covering topics of funding, cashflow, and profitable growth. We hear from founders and leaders who embrace the business adventure and share their experiences. For this instalment we were joined by business leaders Trevor Gordijn, executive managing partner of accounting and chief commercial officer at BlueRock, Amanda McCabe-Phillips, COO at ELK, and Shardae Mazzeo, co-founder and chief of staff at CreativeCubes.Co who discussed how company values, key personnel, technology and pricing strategies are essential for businesses to make the next move.

Download this eBook for their expert tips on how to take your business from its early stages to a growth machine.