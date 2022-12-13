eBook: Stories from startups

building a startup pitch
Not too long ago, the government was printing cash to stimulate an economy in crisis and interest rates were at record lows. Now, the stimulus packages have stopped and rising inflation and interest rates mean money is more expensive. As a result, investors are being more careful with their cash.

While there’s still plenty of money to invest in good ideas, they need to be driven by good operators who can convince investors and customers they’re a good bet. In other words, as one of the Pitch judges put it: “Only the best will get funded for the short-to-medium term.”

So what does it take to be among “the best”? To find out, SmartCompany has done a deep-dive into the Pitch, including speaking to judges and the event winner, Amber Linz from Zipr.

Download this eBook to help you build a better, more attention-grabbing startup.

Amazon Web Services - Startups

The AWS startup team here in Australia and New Zealand can help you build, grow and scale your startup dream from inception to IPO. So whether you’re looking for help in solving a technical or business challenge, hiring the right engineers, or finalising a fundraising round, we have all the resources you need to get started including AWS Activate and AWS Startup Loft.

AWS Activate provides startups with a host of benefits, including credits, support, and architecture guidance.
AWS Startup Loft is where you can speak to a startup expert 1:1 and also learn more about the latest events and workshops, designed just for startups.

