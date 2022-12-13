eBook: Stories from startups

A must-read for founders looking to build and launch their own startup

Not too long ago, the government was printing cash to stimulate an economy in crisis and interest rates were at record lows. Now, the stimulus packages have stopped and rising inflation and interest rates mean money is more expensive. As a result, investors are being more careful with their cash.

While there’s still plenty of money to invest in good ideas, they need to be driven by good operators who can convince investors and customers they’re a good bet. In other words, as one of the Pitch judges put it: “Only the best will get funded for the short-to-medium term.”

So what does it take to be among “the best”? To find out, SmartCompany has done a deep-dive into the Pitch, including speaking to judges and the event winner, Amber Linz from Zipr.

