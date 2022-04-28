adopting e-signature
PARTNER CONTENT | eBooks

eBook: Ten reasons to adopt
e-signature

Sponsored by DocuSign

Download eBook now

It’s past time to adopt an e-signture solution

The way we work has changed. Modern organisations are putting together new technology systems that allow employees to be productive outside a traditional office building. Electronic signature is an important part of that work-from-anywhere toolkit.

Though e-signature has been legally recognised for decades, some businesses have been reluctant to replace traditional ink-and-paper processes. In the last two years, all of that changed. As pandemic disruptions closed down office buildings, organisations of all sizes in all industries began using e-signature to keep business moving. By the time teams returned to a more traditional working environment, e-signature was a permanent part of everyday operations.

To research the way e-signature usage has impacted business efficiency and customer experiences through the evolving landscape, DocuSign conducted a survey of almost 2,000 decision makers at organisations around the world. The questions were about the way signatures were collected, potential challenges in that process and the impact of e-signature.

 

Download this report to explore the findings of DocuSign’s research and present data that can answer common questions about adopting e-signature technology.

Download eBook now
DocuSign

DocuSign helps organisations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's number one way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, more than 750,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives. For more information, visit our website or call 1800 255 982.

Partner content
Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.