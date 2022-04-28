The way we work has changed. Modern organisations are putting together new technology systems that allow employees to be productive outside a traditional office building. Electronic signature is an important part of that work-from-anywhere toolkit.

Though e-signature has been legally recognised for decades, some businesses have been reluctant to replace traditional ink-and-paper processes. In the last two years, all of that changed. As pandemic disruptions closed down office buildings, organisations of all sizes in all industries began using e-signature to keep business moving. By the time teams returned to a more traditional working environment, e-signature was a permanent part of everyday operations.

To research the way e-signature usage has impacted business efficiency and customer experiences through the evolving landscape, DocuSign conducted a survey of almost 2,000 decision makers at organisations around the world. The questions were about the way signatures were collected, potential challenges in that process and the impact of e-signature.

