ebook: The 2024 Smart50 Awards

smart50 awards
Stories of Innovation and Determination

The past few years have tested Australian businesses like never before, but the 2024 Smart50 Awards
proved their resilience, creativity, and drive remain unchecked.

For over a decade, the Smart50 Awards have celebrated the fastest-growing SMEs in Australia. This year’s countdown continued that tradition, honouring the visionary leadership and bold ideas that are shaping our nation’s future.

Inside this handbook, you’ll find the inspiring stories of the overall Smart50 winner, Pay.com.au, and the
nine category award winners. From groundbreaking tech innovations to sustainability initiatives and
customer-first strategies, these businesses show what’s possible when determination meets innovation.

Smart50 is SmartCompany’s suite of award programs for Australian small to medium size businesses. The Smart50 Awards 2024 recognised the top 50 fastest growing companies in its Smart50 list, and celebrated exceptional achievements in community, innovation and more in the Smart50 category awards.

  1. 1. Pay.com.au
  2. 2. Green.com.au
  3. 3. Midnight Health
  4. 4. iCatalyst
  5. 5. HumanX HR
  6. 6. Carma
  7. 7. Acquisitive
  8. 8. Hampr
  9. 9. Goterra
  10. 10. Brew Society
  11. 11. THDR Group
  12. 12. Platinum Outsourcing
  13. 13. Paire
  14. 14. Bridgit
  15. 15. Send Payments
  16. 16. Astralas
  17. 17. Arche Energy
  18. 18. InvestorKit
  19. 19. The Laundry Lady
  20. 20. Tank Stream Labs
  21. 21. STRONG Pilates
  22. 22. Jetlag Remedy
  23. 23. InCorp Advisory
  24. 24. LoanOptions.ai
  25. 25. SustainHealth Recruitment
  26. 26. First Nations Foundation
  27. 27. Beforepay Group
  28. 28. FELLR
  29. 29. MoveActive
  30. 30. Scrub Lab
  31. 31. RESINC Solar
  32. 32. Bullfrog
  33. 33. CreditReboot
  34. 34. Goodbyes
  35. 35. Kimberlin Education
  36. 36. Zeep
  37. 37. Association of Professional Builders
  38. 38. Exa Product Development
  39. 39. Ticketebo
  40. 40. Coolzy.com
  41. 41. The Grout Guy
  42. 42. Hutly
  43. 43. Bi3 Technologies
  44. 44. CJC Management
  45. 45. Equality Media + Marketing
  46. 46. Taskforce Australia
  47. 47. Causeis
  48. 48. CareMaster
  49. 49. CaSE Design
  50. 50. Young Folks
  51. Rewarding night for Pay.com.au as financial services star wins the 2024 Smart50 Awards
  52. The Smart50 2024 Marketing Award winner: The Laundry Lady
  53. The Smart50 2024 Community Hero Award winner: First Nations Foundation
  54. The Smart50 2024 Innovator Award winner: Carma
  55. The Smart50 2024 Retail Award winner: Paire
  56. The Smart50 2024 People Power Award winner: The Laundry Lady
  57. The Smart50 2024 Resilience Award winner: Bridgit
  58. The Smart50 2024 Rising Star Award winner: Paire
  59. The Smart50 2024 Smart & Lasting winner: Tank Stream Labs
  60. The Smart50 2024 Sustainability Award winner: Coolzy.com
  61. Cleaning up: The Laundry Lady turns to marketing success, new tech to drive growth
  62. How winning the Smart50 Resilience Award “opened doors” for Charlie’s Fine Food Co.
  63. Sachet away: Smart50 innovator Zero Co moves from reusable plastics in major rethink
  64. Pop-up success sees Smart50 finalist Paire commit to bricks-and-mortar flagship
  65. The retail champs, sustainability stars and community heroes: The 2024 Smart50 Awards category shortlist announced
  66. Small Business Ombudsman and awards alumni join 2024 Smart50 judging panel
  67. What is business innovation? Smart50 winners Mr Yum, Pickstar and Charlie’s Fine Foods weigh in
  68. Why Smart50 winner July will “never grow the business at all costs”
  69. From Atlassian to Adore Beauty, Showpo, LVLY and more: 10 success stories from Smart50
  70. Smart50 win has helped “attract top talent to our business”: hipages Group
  71. Here’s what it means to win a Smart50 Award: Untitled Group
  72. Why your company should enter the Smart50 Awards 2024

About our partner

Optus

Optus

At Optus, we understand that running a small business is no small feat. Optus keeps you and your business connected with 24/7 online support, an award-wining network and access to a community of business experts. When your business needs support, we’re all in.

