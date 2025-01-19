ebook: The 2024 Smart50 Awards

Stories of Innovation and Determination

The past few years have tested Australian businesses like never before, but the 2024 Smart50 Awards

proved their resilience, creativity, and drive remain unchecked.

For over a decade, the Smart50 Awards have celebrated the fastest-growing SMEs in Australia. This year’s countdown continued that tradition, honouring the visionary leadership and bold ideas that are shaping our nation’s future.

Inside this handbook, you’ll find the inspiring stories of the overall Smart50 winner, Pay.com.au, and the

nine category award winners. From groundbreaking tech innovations to sustainability initiatives and

customer-first strategies, these businesses show what’s possible when determination meets innovation.