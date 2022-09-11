project management
PARTNER CONTENT | eBooks

eBook: The project management playbook

Sponsored by Project Management Institute

How to guide your teams into the future of work

The future of work in Australia is uncertain. Rising costs, supply-chain issues and staff shortages mean you must remain agile when managing projects and change in your business.

With project management you must move with the times, and in the midst of so much post-COVID chaos, the best-practice strategies emphasise adaptability.

A people-first approach requires project leaders to invest in their teams, ensuring everyone is equipped with the tools to do their best work, while creating a culture where they feel supported and valued.

Download this eBook for key insights to learn how project and change management is evolving and what the future holds for your business.

 

Project Management Institute

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading professional association for a growing global community of millions of project professionals and changemakers worldwide. Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a “for-purpose” organisation working to advance careers, strengthen organisational success, and enable changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximise their impact. PMI offerings include globally recognised standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, tools, digital publications, and communities.

Partner content
