remote work report
PARTNER CONTENT | eBooks

eBook: The remote work report

Sponsored by Employment Hero

employment hero
remote work report

Explore how the current working habits are shaping the future of work.

The last three years have been a lot to process. Australians have overcome some of the biggest challenges in recent memory. Bushfires, floods, a looming recession and ongoing pandemic have wreaked havoc on our nation — and that’s just at surface level.

We’ve also witnessed employers forced to stand down entire teams through lockdowns, only to find themselves facing staff shortages less than a year later. And now, we’re facing exorbitant costs of living, rising interest rates, a housing crisis and much more.What’s even more unique about this time is that the unemployment rate is sitting at 3.5%, creating one of the most labour-tight markets we’ve ever seen.

This report surveyed over 6000 workers from five regions, they were asked them about the way they work, how the pandemic has shaped their working habits, what they think of new technology, plus so much more.

Download this report for insights on how to make informed decisions for your business and help you support your team in 2022 and beyond.

employment hero
Employment Hero

Employment Hero is the world’s leading HR, payroll and benefits platform. The award-winning employment software helps launch businesses on the path to success by powering more productivity every day. Employment Hero services over 80,000 businesses, collectively managing over 750,000 employees. Its core platform reduces admin time by up to 48 per cent. 

Partner content
Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.