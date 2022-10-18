eBook: The remote work report

Explore how the current working habits are shaping the future of work.

The last three years have been a lot to process. Australians have overcome some of the biggest challenges in recent memory. Bushfires, floods, a looming recession and ongoing pandemic have wreaked havoc on our nation — and that’s just at surface level.

We’ve also witnessed employers forced to stand down entire teams through lockdowns, only to find themselves facing staff shortages less than a year later. And now, we’re facing exorbitant costs of living, rising interest rates, a housing crisis and much more.What’s even more unique about this time is that the unemployment rate is sitting at 3.5%, creating one of the most labour-tight markets we’ve ever seen.

This report surveyed over 6000 workers from five regions, they were asked them about the way they work, how the pandemic has shaped their working habits, what they think of new technology, plus so much more.

Download this report for insights on how to make informed decisions for your business and help you support your team in 2022 and beyond.