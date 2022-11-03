eBook: The Small and Medium Business Efficiency Toolkit

Businesses face new challenges in the form of climbing interest rates, inflation and economic uncertainty.

There’s more scrutiny around ROI and leaders are finding it easier to fund shorter, smaller projects.

Managing your business requires better visibility and more process efficiency than before. And the last few years have proved that small and medium businesses (SMBs) need to invest in more than one-off-tech solutions — they need automation and access to data that spans all the functions of an organisation.