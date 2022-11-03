eBook: The Small and Medium Business Efficiency Toolkit
Businesses face new challenges in the form of climbing interest rates, inflation and economic uncertainty.
There’s more scrutiny around ROI and leaders are finding it easier to fund shorter, smaller projects.
Managing your business requires better visibility and more process efficiency than before. And the last few years have proved that small and medium businesses (SMBs) need to invest in more than one-off-tech solutions — they need automation and access to data that spans all the functions of an organisation.
SMBs should be looking for technology vendors that not only help them evolve over the next six months, but the following five and ten years. Additionally, focusing on the fundamentals of business efficiency can help you channel your people-centeredness and resourcefulness in ways that build long-term business advantages — regardless of the economic climate.