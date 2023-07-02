eBook: Understanding SMBs Sentiment towards AI

Every business no matter its size can unlock the value of AI

The era of AI is well underway. Compared to the overall software market, AI is growing 50% faster. New innovations are being launched on a daily basis, and 77% of businesses are actively using or exploring AI.

For SMBs, there’s an urgent need to improve customer and employee experiences by unlocking the value of AI, while cutting through the hype. At the same time, there’s a wariness toward AI, stemming from a lack of understanding of its applications, budgetary concerns, and fears of jobs being replaced. With lean budgets and teams, SMBs need to identify targeted use cases and solutions that will deliver real value and competitive advantage while demonstrating the value of AI to both employees and customers.

