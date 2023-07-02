SMB understanding AI
PARTNER CONTENT | eBooks

eBook: Understanding SMBs Sentiment towards AI

Sponsored by Aircall

Every business no matter its size can unlock the value of AI

The era of AI is well underway. Compared to the overall software market, AI is growing 50% faster. New innovations are being launched on a daily basis, and 77% of businesses are actively using or exploring AI.

For SMBs, there’s an urgent need to improve customer and employee experiences by unlocking the value of AI, while cutting through the hype. At the same time, there’s a wariness toward AI, stemming from a lack of understanding of its applications, budgetary concerns, and fears of jobs being replaced. With lean budgets and teams, SMBs need to identify targeted use cases and solutions that will deliver real value and competitive advantage while demonstrating the value of AI to both employees and customers.

Download this report to analyse the behaviour and attitude of 3,500 SMB employees and tips on deploying AI

Aircall

Aircall is an integrated & smart business phone & communication platform. The Aircall platform is designed to empower Sales & Supports teams to truly connect with customers, bring meaning to a conversation, and create long-lasting business impact.  Aircall is easy to use, reliable and integrated with all CRMs and critical conversational & business tools. Through a combination of its powerful software and dedicated people, Aircall helps SMBs drive productivity and turn customer and employee satisfaction into key growth drivers.

Partner content
Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.