eBook: What are great employers doing differently in 2023?

It’s challenging to hire and retain people right now – the macro-economic environment in the US and UK is making us nervous, and employment here remains at a low 3.5%, so it’s a candidate market.

A fantastic employer in 2023 puts their people first and makes sure they’re happy and healthy. They focus on the end result as opposed to hours worked, celebrate success and create safe environments for testing and failure.

Ultimately, a great employer values its employees, recognises their contributions, and creates a supportive work environment where everyone can thrive.

Download this report to look at current trends in the employment landscape and results from Smart50 Workplaces entry questionnaire.

Employment Hero

Employment Hero is the world’s leading HR, payroll and benefits platform. The award-winning employment software helps launch businesses on the path to success by powering more productivity every day. Employment Hero services over 90,000 businesses, collectively managing over 850,000 employees. Its core platform reduces HR admin time by 80 per cent on average.

