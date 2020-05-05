Prepare your brand for a stronger future

Responding to a crisis like COVID-19 is a uniquely challenging situation. Limited information and the absence of any previous global event of similar scope from which to draw inspiration means there are more questions than answers right now. There are countless business elements to consider in the wake of coronavirus — primarily ensuring the business remains in operation and employee wellbeing is safeguarded. However, one important aspect that may be neglected is employer brand.

It may not seem like a priority, but protecting employer brand will minimise the aftershock and enable an organisation to effectively scale up again once a sense of normality has been restored.

“How [organisations] respond [to coronavirus] could have enormous implications for their employer brand, corporate reputation and even their financial survival,” says Aaron McEwan, VP of Advisory at Gartner.

The choices your organisation makes now will determine its future state and its ability to bounce back once this has passed. HR analyst Josh Bersin puts it simply: “people first, economics second”.