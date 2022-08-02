eBook: The evolution of working from anywhere: Getting customer experience, innovation and security right

The way we work has changed significantly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The evolution of working from anywhere has been developed through a research survey, in partnership with YouGov, to uncover how ANZ and Singapore’s businesses are faring in today’s socioeconomic climate. In particular, the research focused on innovation, experience and trust among employees and customers.

The research shows that, despite most businesses embracing a flexible working model since March 2020, 74% of Australians admit that working from home still poses unique challenges, primarily with needing the right technology and tools to collaborate and communicate.

This eBook offers insights into how hybrid work is increasing the demand for better technology and how digital innovation can boost employee experience and close the corporate productivity gap.

