eBook: The evolution of working from anywhere: Getting customer experience, innovation and security right

Sponsored by DocuSign

The way we work has changed significantly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The evolution of working from anywhere has been developed through a research survey, in partnership with YouGov, to uncover how ANZ and Singapore’s businesses are faring in today’s socioeconomic climate. In particular, the research focused on innovation, experience and trust among employees and customers.

The research shows that, despite most businesses embracing a flexible working model since March 2020, 74% of Australians admit that working from home still poses unique challenges, primarily with needing the right technology and tools to collaborate and communicate.

This eBook offers insights into how hybrid work is increasing the demand for better technology and how digital innovation can boost employee experience and close the corporate productivity gap.

Download this eBook for strategies to optimise work and enhance the wellbeing of the workforce while setting a foundation for growth.

DocuSign

DocuSign helps organisations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over a million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use the DocuSign Agreement Cloud to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's live. For more information, visit our website or call +61 2 939 21998 or 1800-841-231 toll-free from within Australia.

