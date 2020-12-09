COVID-19 has changed our world at work forever.

It’s changed the way we work, the way we think about work, where we work from, and when we choose to work. It’s taught us that business operations are not confined by borders. It’s taught us that geographic location shouldn’t be a factor when it comes to recruiting and hiring the best talent for your business. And it’s taught us that SMEs need more support when it comes to keeping up with bigger business.

With so many disruptions to the working world, we knew it was time for a change. It was time to innovate, time to disrupt, and

time to empower businesses by providing them with access to the best talent the world has to offer.

That’s why Employment Hero are excited to announce Global Teams; a borderless people management solution that allows businesses to access top talent from 54 different countries around the world. In this eBook you’ll discover:

What is Global Teams and how does it work?

How to access the best talent, anywhere in the world.

How to easily onboard, engage and motivate your global team.

What hiring an international employee could look like for your business.

Bureaucracy has traditionally made it hard for companies to hire internationally. But now, this is changing. This eBook will show you how to take the headache out of managing international remote employees, so you can focus on growing your business.