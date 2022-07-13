eBook: How growing companies can benefit from contract lifecycle management

Growing businesses have limited resources and aggressive targets. As they expand to offer more products, hire new employees, find new customers and increase their revenue, their contracting needs get more complex.

To research the way growing businesses (5-500 employees) manage their contracting workflows, DocuSign conducted a quantitative study of more than 600 professionals around the world.

This eBook will explore the technology involved in contracting projects, the biggest obstacles in today’s workflows and how internal teams interact to manage agreements.

Download this eBook for contracting needs of modern organisations, the data that indicate readiness for a CLM (contract lifecycle management) tool and the CLM features that solve common problems.