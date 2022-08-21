retain employees
eBook: How to retain your own employees when everyone is out to get them

Sponsored by HiBob

Build your retention strategies with insights from employees in Australia    

Research of Australian employees shows 62% have been approached by a new employer or a headhunter with an offer for a new job.

But here’s what else was uncovered; Employees will stay with their current company if they see growth and success and measures to include them.

Download this special report to understand:

  • How employees are approached and what is offered to make the switch
  • What can be done to retain your people in this competitive landscape
  • What employees expect in terms of growth, development, and compensation

Use the data in this report to start building your own strategy to retain employees — and let employees thrive in your company rather than being enticed by others. 

HiBob

HiBob is a modern HR platform designed for modern business. HiBob's intuitive and data-driven platform, ‘Bob’, was built for the way people work today: globally, remotely, and collaboratively. Dynamic companies across Australia and the globe such as Airtasker, Seer, PEXA, Gong, Fiverr, and VaynerMedia rely upon Bob to help HR and managers connect, engage, develop and retain top talent.

