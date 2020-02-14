Optimise your payment experience: The complete guide to simplifying the payment process
Sponsored by GoCardless
The longer you leave your customers at the checkout, the more time you’re asking them to spend questioning if they really need everything in their shopping cart.
Luckily, Aussie businesses have a leg-up: technology not only speeds up the checkout process, it also makes it easier for the customer to return for more.
Read this ebook to explore which option suits your business’ needs best, and how to use it to build customer loyalty.