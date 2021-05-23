If you’re still using individual spreadsheets and manual processes for planning, it’s probably not because you think these are the best tools for the job.

It’s more likely that it was the best solution at the time and you just have not had the chance to consider an alternative.

When it comes to planning, budgeting and forecasting, many businesses continue to rely on the same old desktop tools and manual processes: spreadsheets. While spreadsheets are easy to use, they are not built to gather data from across the business or do complex, collaborative planning and multi-dimensional modelling.

By switching to planning, budgeting and forecasting in the cloud, your business could see:

Greater control, clarity and tracking

Increased ease of collaboration with your stakeholders and employees

Improved ability to plan ahead and anticipate problem areas

Download this eBook to unlock your checklist for a smooth transition to cloud-based tools, and graduate from spreadsheets today.