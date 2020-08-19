As the Australian economy falls into recession amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s imperative for SMEs to future-proof their business models to weather the storm.

This is especially true for R&D-focused businesses which need to maintain their startup momentum or continue to scale into new opportunities and product lines.

Download this eBook today to discover what’s next for the Australian economy, how other R&D-focused businesses are maintaining their momentum and weathering the pandemic storm.

In this eBook we’ll cover:

A forecast for the Australian economy from financial experts.

How to audit your business to create a razor-sharp innovation strategy.

Advice for financing R&D in the current climate.

Practical tips for bolstering your cash flow.

“The economic situation is really really tough — as tough as I have seen in the last ten years,” says Amit Shah, Virtual CFO of specialist startup consulting firm The Startup Shop.

“What we’re actually seeing, among our largely B2B client space, is cautious optimism,” says Remco Marcelis, the founder and managing director of cloud-based startup accountants Standard Ledger.

“No one knows when and how this pandemic will end, but we can be sure innovation holds the key to the economy rebounding,” says Cameron Owens, CEO of Radium Capital.

Shah, Marcelis and Owens share insights from their own experiences in the last few months, and expertise looking to the future.

You’ll also hear from Rhys Godbee, CFO of Cohda Wireless, a South Australia-based company which develops technology for connected autonomous vehicles and smart cities.

In these chapters, experts offer advice on the economy and the best cash flow strategies SMEs can employ to keep their R&D rolling and, in doing so, retain innovation at the core of their business.