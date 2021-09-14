The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the urgency of digital transformation like never before. As the world recovers, the pace of disruption is only accelerating.

SMEs must choose to either make a technology pivot and seize the advantage or remain reactive and face the risk of being left behind.

To assess the positive impact of adopting a unified cloud-based business and people management solution, MYOB commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate current business and people management solutions in SMEs, their challenges, and future needs.

Forrester conducted an in-depth survey of 420 respondents and seven interviews with SME decision-makers in ANZ. This eBook includes key findings and recommendations to help you seize advantage beyond the pandemic. You’ll learn about:

The critical obstacles to modernisation many businesses face.

Exactly how outdated solutions are costing businesses.

Recommendations to overcome these obstacles and drive success.

Download this eBook now to learn why a technology pivot is essential to delivering agility, while driving cost efficiency and supporting growth ambitions.