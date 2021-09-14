technology pivot
eBook: Seizing advantage: The technology pivot ANZ businesses must make

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the urgency of digital transformation like never before. As the world recovers, the pace of disruption is only accelerating.

SMEs must choose to either make a technology pivot and seize the advantage or remain reactive and face the risk of being left behind.

To assess the positive impact of adopting a unified cloud-based business and people management solution, MYOB commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate current business and people management solutions in SMEs, their challenges, and future needs.

Forrester conducted an in-depth survey of 420 respondents and seven interviews with SME decision-makers in ANZ. This eBook includes key findings and recommendations to help you seize advantage beyond the pandemic. You’ll learn about:

  • The critical obstacles to modernisation many businesses face.
  • Exactly how outdated solutions are costing businesses.
  • Recommendations to overcome these obstacles and drive success.

Download this eBook now to learn why a technology pivot is essential to delivering agility, while driving cost efficiency and supporting growth ambitions.

MYOB is a leading business platform with a core purpose of helping more businesses in Australia and New Zealand start, survive and succeed. At the heart of MYOB is a customer base of 1.2 million businesses and a network of more than 40,000 accountants, bookkeepers and consultants, for whom MYOB delivers end-to-end business and accounting solutions. MYOB operates across four key segments: Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Enterprise, Financial Services and Practice.

