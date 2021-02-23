eBook: The rise of the home enterprise
Sponsored by DocuSign
“We have now lived through an experiment that has highlighted, if you put in the proper constructs, knowledge worker industries can work effectively from home.”
— Dominic Price, work futurist, Atlassian
The scale and immediacy of change created by COVID-19 is disrupting the very idea of how work is done in Australia. This eBook offers insights based on the lessons learned from more than 2,000 office workers to create a new future of work in Australia.
The research shows that changes in employee attitudes have created an opportunity for businesses to define a better future of work for all staff, right now. Some key findings include:
- Eight in ten workers believe this period shows working from home is possible for a majority of jobs
- 85% of workers say new styles of working have a positive impact on how their business operates
- 71% would use this period to redefine how they work in the future