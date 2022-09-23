transforming with cloud ERP
PARTNER CONTENT | eBooks

eBook: Transforming with Cloud ERP

Sponsored by Annexa

Cloud ERP considerations for business leaders and executives

With digital transformation and technology playing such a crucial role in a business’s financial and operational success, it’s no longer the responsibility of IT leaders alone.

Many factors must be considered, with the final decision impacting the entire C-Suite.

In this eBook you’ll find:

  • Cloud ERP considerations for CEOs, CFOs, CTOs and CIOs, including how ERP impacts different lines of business
  • The importance of cloud ERP to the future of your organisation
  • Insightful tips to ensure stakeholder buy-in
  • A breakdown of cloud ERP capabilities for various industries

Download this eBook to discover capabilities and critical considerations for top-level executives when transforming with cloud ERP

Annexa

Annexa are award-winning NetSuite solution providers, partnering with forward thinking companies across ANZ who are ready to take their business systems to the next level. Annexa help identify business challenges, develop solutions, implement systems and provide ongoing support; all geared towards promoting business growth and sustainability.

Partner content
Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.