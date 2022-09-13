productivity tools
eBook: Why productivity tools are essential for remote sales teams

The future of business you will need to adapt to

According to recent research, almost one in four (23.1%) knowledge workers in Australia are now full-time remote employees, while almost half (44.1%) have adopted a hybrid timetable.

It’s already clear that this shift away from full-time office hours isn’t having the detrimental effect on productivity and profitability than many business owners feared. McKinsey research found that 76% of companies grew their hybrid sales team resources in 2021, while 64% added to their digital sales teams.

In order to support your people and encourage them to thrive in this new way of working, you need to provide them with the right productivity tools.

Download this eBook to accelerate Sales team productivity and better leverage your CRM

Aircall

Aircall is the cloud-based phone system of choice for modern businesses. A voice platform that integrates seamlessly with popular productivity and helpdesk tools. Aircall was built to make phone systems easy to manage – accessible, transparent, and collaborative. Aircall believes that a great conversation is the most powerful way to communicate with customers, prospects, candidates, and colleagues. It is designed to enable delightful moments of human connection.

