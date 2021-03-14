eBook: Your guide to taking HR digital

Ready to take HR digital?

According to KPMG’s 2019 The Future of HR report, two thirds of HR professionals said the sector was undergoing a digital transformation. Despite this, only 40% had a roadmap to approach this new style of working.

Digital HR is here, and it’s capabilities just keep getting stronger. With a long list of benefits from giving you back some much-needed time by streamlining operations, to helping you manage staff from anywhere and, most importantly, saving your business a whole heap of money — digitised HR can make the process, dare we say it, a little more joyful.

In this guide we’ll walk you through the traditional roadblocks that can make different areas of HR tricky and explore the possibilities of digital solutions. You’ll learn about:

How digital HR can yield company-transforming insights

The new and improved way to run recruitment and onboarding

Managing your team’s performance digitally

