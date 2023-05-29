Event: Scale Up — Growing your startup beyond a seed

SYDNEY
Aug 10
12:30PM – 5PM
12-Micron
Tower 1, Level 2/100 Barangaroo Ave,
Barangaroo NSW
MELBOURNE
Aug 16
12:30PM – 5PM
Metropolis
3 Southgate Ave,
Southbank VIC
SmartCompany, in partnership with AWS, is launching a new event to help innovators accelerate their startup into the next phase of growth.
Designed for startups from any industry who have had one or two rounds of funding, Scale Up: Growing your startup beyond a seed is an in-person event exploring the current state of play for startups, uncovering what VC’s and investors are really looking for, and sharing the secret ingredients for successfully scaling a business.
Hosted in Sydney on August 10 and Melbourne on August 16, each event presents a full day of keynote sessions, panel discussions and fireside chats with Australian founders, VC’s and investors.
Hear stories from an expert panel of SME leaders about how they scaled their startup, network with your peers and learn tactics you can leverage to drive your business into the next stage of growth.
Agenda
12:30PM Delegate arrival and registration
1:00PM Opening
1:10PM AWS keynote
1:55PM Fireside chat
2:40PM Afternoon tea break
3:10PM VC panel session
3:55PM Startup panel session
4:40PM Closing & drinks reception
6:00PM Event end
VC Panel Session
A session of leading VC and Investors discussing the current state of play for startups. In this session, we will learn what investors are looking for at the moment.
This session will discuss the impacts felt by scaling start ups due to economic headwinds, the importance of understanding the addressable market and why failure can be a good thing.
From the micro (getting your pitch decks right) to the macro (can your vision scale to 10 or 100 bigger) we will learn the tactics on how best to capital raise to take your business to the next stage of growth.
Startup Panel Session
A session where we learn from those who have successfully launched and scaled in Australia. Learn:
- How they pitched, to who and how many times
- Their first 5 hires – who were they and what did they do to grow the business?
- How each of them uncovered the addressable market of their product service