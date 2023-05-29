PARTNER CONTENT | Events

Event: Scale Up — Growing your startup beyond a seed

SYDNEY
Aug 10
12:30PM – 5PM
12-Micron
Tower 1, Level 2/100 Barangaroo Ave,
Barangaroo NSW

MELBOURNE
Aug 16
12:30PM – 5PM
Metropolis
3 Southgate Ave,
Southbank VIC

SmartCompany, in partnership with AWS, is launching a new event to help innovators accelerate their startup into the next phase of growth.

Designed for startups from any industry who have had one or two rounds of funding, Scale Up: Growing your startup beyond a seed is an in-person event exploring the current state of play for startups, uncovering what VC’s and investors are really looking for, and sharing the secret ingredients for successfully scaling a business.

Hosted in Sydney on August 10 and Melbourne on August 16, each event presents a full day of keynote sessions, panel discussions and fireside chats with Australian founders, VC’s and investors.

Hear stories from an expert panel of SME leaders about how they scaled their startup, network with your peers and learn tactics you can leverage to drive your business into the next stage of growth.

Agenda

12:30PM          Delegate arrival and registration
1:00PM            Opening
1:10PM            AWS keynote
1:55PM            Fireside chat
2:40PM           Afternoon tea break
3:10PM            VC panel session
3:55PM            Startup panel session
4:40PM           Closing & drinks reception
6:00PM           Event end

Host
Rae Johnston
Multi-award-winning STEM journalist and broadcaster
Event MC in Sydney & Melbourne
A multi-award-winning STEM journalist and broadcaster, Rae was the first Science & Technology Editor for NITV at SBS, and her work appears across television, radio, podcasts and online. Rae is also the producer and host of top-rated podcasts Queens of the Drone Age, STREAM with Rae Johnston and Hear+Beyond, Look At Me and Harmful. Rae is currently serving as Governor in Council for Swinburne University of Technology. Rae is a proud Wiradjuri woman.
Fireside Chat Moderator
Simon Crear
Editor-in-Chief
SmartCo Media
Moderating in Sydney & Melbourne
Simon Crerar is editor-in-chief of SmartCo Media. Previously, he was the founding editor and then GM of BuzzFeed Australia. He began his career on Fleet Street as a tech reporter for The Times, and has also worked for the Sydney Morning Herald and News Corp Australia. He is co-founder of *PS Media, a collaborative local news startup.

VC Panel Session

A session of leading VC and Investors discussing the current state of play for startups. In this session, we will learn what investors are looking for at the moment.

This session will discuss the impacts felt by scaling start ups due to economic headwinds, the importance of understanding the addressable market and why failure can be a good thing.  

From the micro (getting your pitch decks right) to the macro (can your vision scale to 10 or 100 bigger) we will learn the tactics on how best to capital raise to take your business to the next stage of growth.

 

 

Jodie Imam
Co-Founder & Co-CEO
Tractor Ventures
Panel in Melbourne
Jodie is passionate about helping businesses start and grow. Currently the Cofounder and Co-CEO at Tractor Ventures, a Fintech company that exists to help founders unlock possibilities! Jodie set up the Innovation Bay community in Melbourne, and is an advisor to multiple startups and mentor at Startmate. Previously, she co founder two-sided marketplace, Occasional Butler, which was acquired by rival Airtasker and depo8 coworking. Prior to this she spent nine years as the General Manager for leading Australian fashion designer Leona Edmiston, driving strong business growth from 2 stores to 25 stores and growing the team from 3 to 100+. As well as an Account Manager for Ericsson Australia and also for NCR Corporation in both Sydney and London. Jodie has a Bachelor of Commerce (Marketing) from the University of Western Sydney and a Masters in Financial Management from the Macquarie Graduate School of Management.

Startup Panel Session

A session where we learn from those who have successfully launched and scaled in Australia. Learn:

  • How they pitched, to who and how many times
  • Their first 5 hires – who were they and what did they do to grow the business?
  • How each of them uncovered the addressable market of their product service

 

Ash Brown
Founder & CEO
Empiraa
Panel in Melbourne
Ash Brown, a former leader with 15 years of experience in SME management. Frustrated with the disconnect between business planning and execution, Ash created a solution to help businesses align their plans in a simple and effective way. With a strong belief that work should feel good, Ash is committed to making business simpler.
Barb Hyman
Founder & CEO
Sapia AI
Panel in Melbourne
Barb Hyman is the CEO and founder of Sapia.ai. Barb founded the business because she wanted to humanize what had become a torturous process: Getting a job, and deciding who to hire. Five years on, the Sapia.ai team has invented the world's first AI smart chat, a frontier technology that gives people agency, equips decision makers with real objective insights about candidates, and removes bias in the process. Barb is passionate about elevating every HR touchpoint into an experience, with smart chat at the centre of every people process. As CEO of Sapia.ai, Hyman is responsible for operational excellence and company growth. She oversees the Strategy, Product, Engineering, Data Science, Marketing, Sales, Customer Success, Implementation and Operations functions of the company. Hyman brings to Sapia.ai more than 30 years' experience as a HR leader and solicitor. Barb has led Sapia.ai to become one of the most trusted mobile-first smart hiring automation platforms, used by ASX and FTSE-listed companies including Woolworths, Qantas, AirCanada, Holland & Barrett, and EnergyAustralia. Barb holds an MBA from University of Melbourne and a BA/LLB (Honors) from Monash University.
Dr. Dean Freestone
Co-Founder & CEO
Seer Medical
Panel in Melbourne
Dr Dean Freestone is the CEO and co-founder of Seer – a pioneering medical technology company making healthcare more equitable, scalable and accessible through home clinical monitoring. With a current specialisation in epilepsy, Seer is reimagining how and where people undergo long-term brain and heart monitoring for faster paths to diagnoses and better patient outcomes. Dean has devoted his career to neural engineering, beginning with a PhD at the University of Melbourne on ‘Seizure Forecasting and Reverse Engineering the Brain’. As a Fulbright Scholar, Dean studied in the Neural Statistics Lab at Columbia University in New York, and since then, his research has continued to explore ways in data science and machine learning can be combined with engineering methods to advance understanding and treatment of epilepsy. Today, Seer’s research and development is driving forward global understanding of epilepsy. Seer’s medical technology has also transformed the way long-term epilepsy monitoring occurs. Seer’s solutions include an at-home epilepsy monitoring system and wearable medical devices, a smartphone app with seizure diary, medication reminders, and the world’s first seizure risk forecast, as well as cloud technology that translates big data into useful medical insights. By providing access to home monitoring at scale, Seer is relieving bottlenecks in healthcare systems, fast-tracking treatment, improving productivity, and saving lives.
Rory San Miguel
Co-Founder & CEO
Propeller Aero
Panel in Sydney
Rory is a co-founder and CEO of Propeller Aero, a drone mapping and analytics company which helps construction sites map, measure and manage their worksites. Today, the company marks its 9th year, employs more than global 210 staff, and it’s products are used by more than 15,000 worksites every month. His journey with drone technology began during his mechatronics engineering degree at UNSW, where because of Propeller’s growth he earned the prestigious title of Entrepreneur of the Year in 2016. A passionate advocate for robotics, Rory takes pride in the fact that Propeller has made a significant contribution to the large-scale adoption of robotics, particularly drones. Outside of work, Rory is an avid squash player and a camping enthusiast. You can often find him spending his weekends on camping adventures with his new baby, dog, and partner.
Amazon Web Services - Startups

The AWS startup team in Australia is here to help local startups succeed from inception to IPO. Our dedicated team and partner network will support your startup beyond our infrastructure services as you launch, grow, and scale. Learn more

