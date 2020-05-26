In conversation: Casuals and entitlements

On Thursday, 28 May at 2:15pm, join our Facebook live stream with Australian small business and family enterprise ombudsman Kate Carnell, and Employsure managing director Ed Mallett.
Get the information you need on casual worker entitlements.
Last week the Federal Court confirmed a casual mining worker employed by labour-hire firm WorkPac was entitled to paid leave. Now, small business owners have been advised by workplace lawyers to consider whether to offer their casual staff part-time conversions.
Our panelists, along with host Matt Elmas, will explore the situation and provide advice for SMEs seeking to avoid risk.
There’ll be time at the end to pose your questions to Kate and Ed, and get advice on the issues important to you and your business.
Where: Facebook live stream
Day: Thursday, 28 May
Time: 2:15pm
