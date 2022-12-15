understanding ai
Event: Leaning into AI — understanding machine learning and why it is the key to unlocking growth in 2023.

SYDNEY
Feb 09
3PM – 6PM
Ivy Sunroom
330 George Street,
Sydney NSW

MELBOURNE
Feb 16
3PM – 6PM
Metropolis
3 Southgate Ave,
Southbank VIC

How can you accelerate innovation, scale effortlessly and create real impact for your business in customer retention, productivity, security and more?

Uncovering the right Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence tools for your business can accelerate growth and future-proof your business.

Recognising the competitive advantage AI can offer, state and federal governments in Australia are funding, incentivising and partnering with industry to break down barriers to entry for Australian businesses.

What does this mean for you? And which tools can help transform your business into a disruptive innovator in your industry?

Now is the time for your business to consider its approach to AI and make the most of your tech.

At these in-person events, hosted by SmartCo Media editor-in-chief, Simon Crerar, on Feb 09 in Sydney and Feb 16 in Melbourne, you’ll hear stories from an expert panel about how they use AI within their business, and how you can leverage machine learning tools to accelerate growth in 2023.

Why attend?

  • Learn how AI is changing the way we do business today with the ‘AI state of the union’ keynote 
  • Hear how companies around the world and across all industries are leveraging AWS AI and ML
  • Explore ways to boost revenue by creating new products with AI and ML
  • Hear from AWS AI and ML experts and Industry leaders
  • Connect 1:1 with AWS experts for insights on building with AWS and cloud computing 

Network with your peers at this free event designed to give you the opportunity to dive deeper into what’s possible with AI and machine learning.

Agenda

3:00PM       Delegate arrival and registration
3:30PM       Opening
3:35PM       AWS keynote – AI State of the Union
4:00PM       Keynote presentation
4:30PM       AI panel discussion
4:55PM       Wrap up
5:00PM       Networking canapes and drinks
6:00PM       Event end

AWS Keynote
Simon Johnston
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Practice Lead for ANZ
Amazon Web Services
Simon brings a technical depth and entrepreneurial business breadth focusing on AI Solutions for Business. With 20+ years of commercial experience across several key verticals including; Resources, Energy, FSi, Telco and Retail/Manufacturing Simon is an advocate of Artificial Intelligence with a desire to help businesses fully capitalize on its potential and not be misled by hype. In his technical keynote, Simon will discuss the key components of a future-proof artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI & ML) strategy, and how you can empower your organization to drive the next wave of modern invention on AWS. Simon will also highlight the newly announced government incentives to help Australian businesses uptake Artificial Intelligence and share the latest AWS innovations that can help you transform your organization's DNA, to gain meaningful and actionable insights for your business.
Host
Simon Crerar
Editor-in-Chief
SmartCo Media
Simon Crerar is editor-in-chief of SmartCo Media. Previously, he was the founding editor and then GM of BuzzFeed Australia. He began his career on Fleet Street as a tech reporter for The Times, and has also worked for the Sydney Morning Herald and News Corp Australia. He is co-founder of *PS Media, a collaborative local news startup.

Panel Discussion

The machine learning (ML) journey requires continuous experimentation and rapid prototyping to be successful. In order to create highly accurate models, data scientists have to first experiment with feature engineering, model selection, and optimization techniques. These processes are traditionally time-consuming and expensive.

In this panel discussion, learn how low-code tools, such as Amazon SageMaker Data Wrangler, Amazon SageMaker Autopilot, and Amazon SageMaker JumpStart have made it easier for organizations like Foxtel, Canva, Dominos and NIB to experiment faster and bring highly accurate models to production more quickly and efficiently.

 

Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 175 fully featured services from data centres globally. Millions of customers — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — are using AWS to lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster. Whether you're looking for compute power, database storage or content delivery, AWS has the services to help you build sophisticated applications with increased flexibility, scalability and reliability.
