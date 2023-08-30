In Person Event
Event: Practical AI for Small Business – Understanding practical application, safety and ethics in the real world
SYDNEY
Sep 21
3PM – 6:15PM
Ivy Sunroom
330 George St,
Sydney NSW
MELBOURNE
Oct 11
3PM – 6:15PM
Metropolis
3 Southgate Ave,
Southbank VIC
SmartCompany is excited to bring you Practical AI for Small Business: Understanding practical application, safety and ethics in the real world, in partnership with Salesforce.
You’ve seen all the hype – but what does AI mean for you and your business? We’ll explore the ins and outs, hearing from experts and business leaders like you who’ve put AI to work.
Your host Tegan Jones, senior tech journalist at SmartCompany will share the latest from Dreamforce 2023 in San Francisco, exploring what the conference’s developments mean for local businesses.
And a panel of SME leaders will unpack their experience with AI, sharing how they used it to get ahead.
Join us, and get to the bottom of: ethics, safety, data protection, customer trust and practical tools… so you can start to take advantage of this exciting tech, in the right way, for your business.
Agenda
3:00PM Delegate arrival and registration
3:30PM Welcome address
3:40PM Keynote
4:25PM Panel Session
5:15PM Closing & drinks reception
Salesforce Keynote
SALESFORCE & AI
This session will look into the ethics, safety and security of artificial intelligence for small businesses. The audience can expect to learn how Salesforce’s personalisation and productivity tools deliver growth and scale to your business.
This session will also cover what practical tools are readily available and where SMEs can start.
Panel Session
HOW SMES ARE DEPLOYING AI RIGHT NOW
In this session, a panel of SMEs will unpack how they view the current state of AI and ways in which they are bringing the efficiencies into their business.
The panel session will bridge the gap between these ideas and the real world application of AI tools and technologies.
They’ll share practical tools, strategies and advice based on their experience and touch up how trusted partners such as Salesforce are an integral part of their AI journey.