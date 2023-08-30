PARTNER CONTENT | Events

In Person Event

Event: Practical AI for Small Business – Understanding practical application, safety and ethics in the real world

Sponsored by

Salesforce

SYDNEY
Sep 21
3PM – 6:15PM
Ivy Sunroom
330 George St,
Sydney NSW

MELBOURNE
Oct 11
3PM – 6:15PM
Metropolis
3 Southgate Ave,
Southbank VIC

SmartCompany is excited to bring you Practical AI for Small Business: Understanding practical application, safety and ethics in the real world, in partnership with Salesforce.

You’ve seen all the hype – but what does AI mean for you and your business? We’ll explore the ins and outs, hearing from experts and business leaders like you who’ve put AI to work.

Your host Tegan Jones, senior tech journalist at SmartCompany will share the latest from Dreamforce 2023 in San Francisco, exploring what the conference’s developments mean for local businesses.

And a panel of SME leaders will unpack their experience with AI, sharing how they used it to get ahead.

Join us, and get to the bottom of: ethics, safety, data protection, customer trust and practical tools… so you can start to take advantage of this exciting tech, in the right way, for your business.

Agenda

3:00PM           Delegate arrival and registration
3:30PM           Welcome address
3:40PM           Keynote
4:25PM           Panel Session
5:15PM            Closing & drinks reception

Salesforce Keynote

SALESFORCE & AI

This session will look into the ethics, safety and security of artificial intelligence for small businesses. The audience can expect to learn how Salesforce’s personalisation and productivity tools deliver growth and scale to your business.

This session will also cover what practical tools are readily available and where SMEs can start.

 

Tegan Jones
Senior Technology Journalist
SmartCompany
Hosting at Sydney & Melbourne
Tegan Jones is a senior technology journalist at SmartCompany. An award-winning journalist, she has been reporting on technology, telecommunications and gaming for the past 10 years. She regularly appears on mainstream media channels as an expert tech commentator. Her previous roles include editor of Gizmodo Australia and global reviews editor at Finder. She has also served as a reporter and editor across Business Insider, Lifehacker and Kotaku Australia. Tegan is the co-host of one of the top technology podcasts in Australia, Queens of the Drone Age.
Rowena Westphalen
SVP of Solution and Customer Advisory APAC
Salesforce
Keynote speaker & panellist in both Sydney & Melbourne
Rowena Westphalen is Senior Vice President, Solutions & Customer Advisory APAC at Salesforce. Her talented team of business advisors, solution engineers, and architects helps organisations achieve customer-centric digital transformation at scale, resulting in increased revenue and customer satisfaction. Rowena is passionate about emerging technology and innovation, ethical artificial intelligence, and customer experience. She believes businesses have the power to improve the world, and envisions a future where technology and human-centred design create positive change for individuals, organisations, and society.

Panel Session

HOW SMES ARE DEPLOYING AI RIGHT NOW

In this session, a panel of SMEs will unpack how they view the current state of AI and ways in which they are bringing the efficiencies into their business.

The panel session will bridge the gap between these ideas and the real world application of AI tools and technologies.

They’ll share practical tools, strategies and advice based on their experience and touch up how trusted partners such as Salesforce are an integral part of their AI journey.

 

Ben Willis
Chief Technology Officer
MadeComfy
Speaking at Sydney
Ben is a technology executive based in Sydney, Australia, and the current CTO of MadeComfy. With over 10 years of experience in technology leadership roles, Ben has overseen the digital transformation of companies at both the small and large scale, including some of the most successful online learning providers in Australia. While also building a career in software engineering and digital product management, he was an early adopter of Salesforce in Australia and has been hands-on designing and implementing Salesforce solutions since 2007.
Nam Truong
Digital + Innovation
Law Squared
Panel in Melbourne
Nam leads the Digital + Innovation Practice at Law Squared, a world class Legal Ops + Technology consultancy born from Australia’s leading NewLaw firm. A Human Centred Technologist and trailblazer in the Legal Ops community, Nam brings design, change management, and product management expertise to deliver future-fit solutions to his clients. Nam’s mission is to make technology empowering and accessible to all, changing the conversation around technology in legal.
Salesforce
Salesforce

Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way.
