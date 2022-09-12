In Person Event
Event: Transform your CX — learn from the experts at NAB, Vodafone NZ + AWS
Sponsored by
SYDNEY
Oct 25
3PM – 6PM
Cliftons Spring St
Level 3/10 Spring St,
Sydney NSW
MELBOURNE
Oct 27
3PM – 6PM
Cliftons Freshwater Place
Level 18, 2 Southbank Boulevard,
Southbank VIC
Contact centres have been rapidly evolving to keep up with the increase in customer demand and expectations. Now, contact centre and customer service professionals are shifting their focus to accelerating the rate of innovation with automation and personalisation, so that they can create unique customer experiences.
These in-person events, on October 25 in Sydney and October 27 in Melbourne, offer the rare opportunity to hear stories from organisations about their customer experience journeys, contact centre experts and learn how to leverage tools such as Amazon Connect to accelerate innovation in your contact centre.
This free event is designed to give you the opportunity to dive deeper into what can be possible in delivering customer experiences, with the added bonus of networking with your peers.
Agenda
3:00PM Delegate arrival and registration
3:30PM In-room presentation
4:00PM Panel discussion
4:55PM Wrap up
5:00PM Networking canapes and drinks
6:00PM Event end