Event: Transform your CX — learn from the experts at NAB, Vodafone NZ + AWS

amazon web services

SYDNEY
Oct 25
3PM – 6PM
Cliftons Spring St
Level 3/10 Spring St,
Sydney NSW

MELBOURNE
Oct 27
3PM – 6PM
Cliftons Freshwater Place
Level 18, 2 Southbank Boulevard,
Southbank VIC

Contact centres have been rapidly evolving to keep up with the increase in customer demand and expectations. Now, contact centre and customer service professionals are shifting their focus to accelerating the rate of innovation with automation and personalisation, so that they can create unique customer experiences.

These in-person events, on October 25 in Sydney and October 27 in Melbourne, offer the rare opportunity to hear stories from organisations about their customer experience journeys, contact centre experts and learn how to leverage tools such as Amazon Connect to accelerate innovation in your contact centre.

This free event is designed to give you the opportunity to dive deeper into what can be possible in delivering customer experiences, with the added bonus of networking with your peers.

Agenda

3:00PM       Delegate arrival and registration
3:30PM       In-room presentation
4:00PM       Panel discussion
4:55PM       Wrap up
5:00PM       Networking canapes and drinks
6:00PM       Event end

Speakers
Beck Condon
Senior manager and product owner
NAB
Appearing at Melbourne
Beck Condon is currently a senior manager and contact centre product owner at National Australia Bank (NAB) — one of the big five banks in Australia. With three decades of senior leadership roles in the banking and technology industry, partnering with BNZ, Beck was perfectly positioned to lead NAB’s transformational journey to Amazon Connect. Over the last four years, she has overseen the successful delivery of a new telephony platform — leveraging an integrated softphone, Smart IVR, Custom Polly, Reporting and Admin Portal capabilities, to over 4,000 agents across 42 businesses. Beck’s role was critical to delivering on NAB’s strategic goals of simple and digital, whilst continuing to deliver a dynamic and personalised customer experience. In her role as contact centre product owner, Beck will continue to deliver on the foundations of Amazon at NAB to ensure the best outcomes for customers and colleagues.
Kris Thornley
Head of channels technology
Vodafone NZ
Appearing at Sydney & Melbourne
Kris is the current head of channels technology at Vodafone NZ. Over the past three years, Kris has been instrumental in driving the omni-channel adoption of Amazon Connect across Vodafone’s previously fragmented voice, chat, async, and social channels. Driving this change has been a laser focus on data-centric design and optimisation facilitated by modern agile ways of working and automation.
Mark Baylis
Executive direct
NAB
Appearing at Sydney
Mark is a digital, marketing and care operations leader with repeated success leading large scale transformation and strategic delivery that delivers customer experience improvement and business results. Passion for developing people to be their personal best.
Matt Paterson
Group chief operations officer
NIB
Appearing at Melbourne
Matt joined nib in 2020 as group executive business services with responsibility for operational contact centres and claims functions across the group. Matt has over 20 years’ experience spanning customer service, financial services, telecommunications and consulting and he was awarded the AFR Boss ‘Young Executive of the Year’ Australia (2009) and customer service institute of Australia ‘Leader of the Year’ Australia (2007) for his expertise.
Amazon Web Services
Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 175 fully featured services from data centres globally. Millions of customers — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — are using AWS to lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster. Whether you're looking for compute power, database storage or content delivery, AWS has the services to help you build sophisticated applications with increased flexibility, scalability and reliability.

