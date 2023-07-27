ai artificial intelligence machine learning sme business process automation
AI and your business | How SMEs can get ready

Date: 15 August 2023

Time: 2:00PM AEST

Duration: 1 hr

AI and machine learning offer businesses in 2023 and beyond an ever-expanding range of opportunities and efficiencies which promise to help them rise above the pack.

In this SmartCompany webinar sponsored by Salesforce, we’re investigating how businesses can get ready for generative AI.

SmartCompany’s senior technology journalist Tegan Jones—alongside an expert panel—will explore the new world of generative AI, looking into the future and offering advice on how your business can start implementing technology and automation now to help grow efficiently.

Discover how you can smoothly transition into AI without compromising data security and customer trust.

In this event you will hear:

  • Practical advice and guidance for SMEs on where to start their automation journey
  • Best practice approach on data and security
  • Case studies and examples of SMB adoption and implementation
  • What the future of AI looks like for SMEs, and how it can accelerate growth and productivity

 

Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way.
