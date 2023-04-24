Upcoming Webinar
Automation nation: Australian businesses driving productivity and customer connection
Sponsored by Salesforce
Date: 04 May 2023
Time: 2:00PM AEST
Duration: 1 hrRegister now
Australian entrepreneurs can access more customer data than ever before. However, the day-to-day challenges of running a business might keep owners from putting that data to good use.
Automation could be the answer, as new tools and technologies help business leaders improve efficiency and maximise their customer insights.
Join a panel of Australian business leaders and SmartCompany senior business journalist David Adams for real-world examples of how automation is reshaping enterprises across the country.
Guests
Adams