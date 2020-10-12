2020 Budget Wrap: Unpacking the Federal Budget for SMEs
Peter Fray, editor-in-chief of Private Media, ASBFEO Kate Carnell and MYOB CEO Greg Ellis dive into the federal budget and its ramifications for SMEs, sole traders and startups.
Sponsored by MYOB
THE WEBINAR HAS NOW ENDED
Please see below to access the webinar video and slide content.
Having trouble? Feedback here
Peter Fray, editor-in-chief of Private Media, ASBFEO Kate Carnell and MYOB CEO Greg Ellis dive into this federal budget wrap, exploring the budget’s ramifications for SMEs, sole traders and startups.