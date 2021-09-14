You’ve identified a niche and you’re ready to get your hands dirty — now what? What happens after you have an innovative, earthshaking idea and you’re prepared to take it all the way?

In this interactive webinar we’ll take you through the entire process — from build, to launch, to scaling, guided by some of the best minds in the business of founding and funding startups.

Host Emma Alberici (Lateline, The 7:30 Report, A Current Affair) will quiz panellists from iconic Australian venture capital funds so you can add hard-won insights from the experts to your toolkit on your startup journey.