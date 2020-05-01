COVID-19 — How innovation will boost your ROI

COVID-19 has brought about the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression, with markets crashing and growth hitting reverse. Cash flow and sources of capital are under pressure like never before.
Yet some businesses are reinventing themselves. By pivoting their operations they’re not only surviving — but actually thriving too.
How are they managing to do this? At the heart of their adaptation and success is innovation. Our panel will discuss what innovation is, why it's more important than ever and how you can still innovate when cash flow is under pressure.
SmartCompany startups and technology editor Stephanie Palmer-Derrien will be joined by:
Cameron Owens, CEO, Radium Capital
Lauren Barber, Founder, NeedleCalm
James Graham, Executive Director, Recce Pharmaceuticals
Brett Savill, CEO, Quantify Technology
Learn how you can innovate to boost your cash flow.
Date: Thursday 7 May
Time: 12:00pm
