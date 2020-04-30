Webinar: COVID-19 — How to keep your small business afloat
ASBFEO Kate Carnell and SmartCompany news editor Matt Elmas discuss how small business owners can keep their doors open despite the impacts of COVID-19.
Sponsored by Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman
THE WEBINAR HAS NOW ENDED
Please see below to access the webinar video and slide content.
Kate and Matt explore the following topics:
- Assistance available to small businesses — how to get the cash to keep your doors open
- How to apply for government assistance and who’s eligible
- How to deal with outgoings — debt, utilities, staff costs
- What to do if you’re struggling to pay your rent
- Assistance offered by banks
- The importance of developing ways to cope with stress and strategies to maintain mental health during this crisis