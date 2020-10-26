We’ve gathered a panel of small business leaders and experts to break down the digital connectivity skills that will be vital for SMEs in a post-2020 environment.
SmartCompany‘s editor Eloise Keating and the panel will also discuss the impacts of COSBOA’s Go Local First campaign on the small business community, now and into the future.
Date: Wednesday, 4 November
Time: 2:00PM AEST
Panellists:
- Peter Strong, chief executive officer, COSBOA
- Fleur Anderson, director of business development, 89 Degrees East
- Sandy Chong, chief executive officer, Australian Hairdressing Council
- Ryan Williams, head of national stakeholder relations, nbn
- Michael Wretham, national communication and digital director, Match&Wood
You’ll hear from this panel how and why businesses must learn the lessons of 2020: preparedness, resilience, crisis planning and strengthening of your digital offering.
These experts will deliver insights, case studies and practical tips to develop or build your online presence to maximise consumer return and exposure for your product or service.
Register today to join the conversation, and be sure to bring along your questions for our live audience Q&A.
The Go Local First campaign is funded by the Federal Government and delivered by the Council of Small business Organisations Australia (COSBOA) on behalf of small businesses everywhere. COSBOA is Australia’s peak body exclusively representing the interests of small business. The Go Local First campaign encourages consumers to buy products and services from small businesses so our local communities and economies thrive.