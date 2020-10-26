We’ve gathered a panel of small business leaders and experts to break down the digital connectivity skills that will be vital for SMEs in a post-2020 environment.

SmartCompany‘s editor Eloise Keating and the panel will also discuss the impacts of COSBOA’s Go Local First campaign on the small business community, now and into the future.

Date: Wednesday, 4 November Time: 2:00PM AEST Register now.

Panellists:

Peter Strong, chief executive officer, COSBOA

Fleur Anderson, director of business development, 89 Degrees East

Sandy Chong, chief executive officer, Australian Hairdressing Council

Ryan Williams, head of national stakeholder relations, nbn

Michael Wretham, national communication and digital director, Match&Wood

You’ll hear from this panel how and why businesses must learn the lessons of 2020: preparedness, resilience, crisis planning and strengthening of your digital offering.

These experts will deliver insights, case studies and practical tips to develop or build your online presence to maximise consumer return and exposure for your product or service.

Register today to join the conversation, and be sure to bring along your questions for our live audience Q&A.