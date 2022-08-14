eInvoicing
PARTNER CONTENT | Webinars

Webinar on Demand

eInvoicing is here. Is your business ready?

Sponsored by Reckon

eInvoicing

With over 1.2 billion invoices sent in Australia each year, the majority sent by small businesses, traditional invoicing processes have scaled to become costly and inefficient. Businesses are spending too much time chasing late payments, and correcting mistakes and can leave themselves open to vulnerability to fraud risks.

However, in an increasingly digital world, the process of sending an invoice has changed for the better with eInvoicing. It’s the new way businesses can electronically send invoices between software systems through a digitised, automated invoicing process.

In this on-demand webinar, hosted by SmartCompany editor Eloise Keating, you’ll learn about eInvoicing, the benefits it will bring to your business and the simple steps to get started.

In collaboration with the ATO to support eInvoicing week, Eloise will be joined by an expert panel from the ATO, Reckon and COSBOA.

  • Mark Stockwell, director eInvoicing, ATO
  • Sam Allert, CEO, Reckon
  • Alexi Boyd, CEO, COSBOA

Guests

Eloise
Eloise
Keating
Editor
SmartCompany
Mark
Mark
Stockwell
Director eInvoicing
ATO
Sam
Sam
Allert
CEO
Reckon
Alexi
Alexi
Boyd
CEO
COSBOA
Reckon

At Reckon we are more than just accounting software, we aim to help small businesses build the foundation to grow and succeed – easy and affordable compliance is an essential part of this.
Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.