eInvoicing is here. Is your business ready?

With over 1.2 billion invoices sent in Australia each year, the majority sent by small businesses, traditional invoicing processes have scaled to become costly and inefficient. Businesses are spending too much time chasing late payments, and correcting mistakes and can leave themselves open to vulnerability to fraud risks.

However, in an increasingly digital world, the process of sending an invoice has changed for the better with eInvoicing. It’s the new way businesses can electronically send invoices between software systems through a digitised, automated invoicing process.

In this on-demand webinar, hosted by SmartCompany editor Eloise Keating, you’ll learn about eInvoicing, the benefits it will bring to your business and the simple steps to get started.

In collaboration with the ATO to support eInvoicing week, Eloise will be joined by an expert panel from the ATO, Reckon and COSBOA.