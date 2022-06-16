Future proof your business. Migrate, modernise, transform

If there’s one thing the pandemic taught Australian businesses, it’s that the future is unpredictable. However, company leaders can control how they respond to the unexpected — if they have the right policies in place beforehand.

What does future-proofing your business mean? What benefits does it bring? And how can you start?

In this SmartCompany webinar, we’ve brought together a panel of technology and business leaders to answer these questions, including:

AWS Head of Cloud Economics David Gibb

AWS Head of Migration & Modernisation Juhi Kapur

Jim’s Mowing Chief Digital/Marketing Officer Joel Kleber

SmartCompany senior business journalist David Adams

Together the panel discuss the benefits of future-proofing your business and how to start, while sharing strategies for responding to a changing business environment.