Future proof your business. Migrate, modernise, transform

If there’s one thing the pandemic taught Australian businesses, it’s that the future is unpredictable. However, company leaders can control how they respond to the unexpected — if they have the right policies in place beforehand.
What does future-proofing your business mean? What benefits does it bring? And how can you start?
In this SmartCompany webinar, we’ve brought together a panel of technology and business leaders to answer these questions, including:
- AWS Head of Cloud Economics David Gibb
- AWS Head of Migration & Modernisation Juhi Kapur
- Jim’s Mowing Chief Digital/Marketing Officer Joel Kleber
- SmartCompany senior business journalist David Adams
Together the panel discuss the benefits of future-proofing your business and how to start, while sharing strategies for responding to a changing business environment.
Get daily business news.
The latest stories, funding information, and expert advice. Free to sign up.
Date: Thursday, June 23
Time: 2:00PM AEST
Duration: 1 hour
Register now
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 175 fully featured services from data centres globally. Millions of customers — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — are using AWS to lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster. Whether you're looking for compute power, database storage or content delivery, AWS has the services to help you build sophisticated applications with increased flexibility, scalability and reliability.