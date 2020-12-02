How to market a business pivot
SmartCompany’s startups and tech editor Stephanie Palmer-Derrien quizzes three business owners and experts on their stories of marketing a pivot during COVID-19.
THE WEBINAR HAS NOW ENDED
So, you’ve changed up your business model. You’ve switched your offerings to respond to novel demands, you’ve upended your finances, restructured your team or taken to the digital realm in a way you never had before. But how do you communicate these changes to your customers — while bringing new customers in?
Panelists:
- James Morton, chief financial officer, Living Edge
- Laura Marinesco, director of public engagement, Maths Pathway
- Mel How, founder, The Cocktail Shop
