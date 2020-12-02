SmartCompany‘s startups and tech editor Stephanie Palmer-Derrien quizzes three business owners and experts on their stories of marketing a pivot during COVID-19.

So, you’ve changed up your business model. You’ve switched your offerings to respond to novel demands, you’ve upended your finances, restructured your team or taken to the digital realm in a way you never had before. But how do you communicate these changes to your customers — while bringing new customers in?

Panelists:

James Morton, chief financial officer, Living Edge

Laura Marinesco, director of public engagement, Maths Pathway

Mel How, founder, The Cocktail Shop

Tune in to hear the panel share how they’ve marketed their business pivots this year.