SmartCompany news editor Matt Elmas and Employsure managing director Ed Mallett will discuss the second round of JobKeeper, the future of flexible work and OH&S practices in this Facebook Live.
Join the Facebook Live stream on Thursday, 6 August at 12pm on the SmartCompany Facebook page.
RSVP to the Facebook event to be notified when the live stream starts.
Questions can be submitted via the comments section of the Facebook Live stream.
Date: Thursday, August 6
Time: 12:00pm AEST
Australia has one of the most difficult workplace relations systems in the world. Employsure is here to help employers navigate the complexity. Employsure is the largest provider of employment relations and work health and safety services in Australia — servicing more than 24,000 clients nationally. More than 300 advisers and consultants provide independent advice to business owners on their workplace relations and health and safety obligations. Every day Employsure gives business owners the confidence that their workplaces are safe, fair and compliant.
You can help us (and help yourself)
Small and medium businesses and startups have never needed credible, independent journalism and information more than now.
That’s our job at SmartCompany: to keep you informed with the news, interviews and analysis you need to manage your way through this unprecedented crisis.
Now, there’s a way you can help us keep doing this: by becoming a SmartCompany supporter.
Even a small contribution will help us to keep doing the journalism that keeps Australia’s entrepreneurs informed.