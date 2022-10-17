PARTNER CONTENT | Webinars

Upcoming Webinar

Industry leaders unpack how the federal budget effects your business

Sponsored by Reckon

Date: 26 October 2022

Time: 1:00PM AEST

Duration: 1 hr

Register now

Following the 21 May 2022 Federal election, the 2022-23 Federal Budget will outline the new Government’s priorities for the coming term.

In this webinar we’re unpacking what the budget means for SMEs and startups to keep you at the cutting edge of small business news and analysis.

Join SmartCompany editor Eloise Keating; Sam Allert, CEO at Reckon, Matthew Addison, Chair at COSBOA and Lisa Greig, Principal at Perigee Advisers, for the only 2022-23 federal budget debrief you need to attend.

Guests

Eloise
Eloise
Keating
Editor
SmartCompany
Matthew
Matthew
Addison
Chair
COSBOA
Sam
Sam
Allert
CEO
Reckon
Lisa
Lisa
Greig
Principal
Perigee Advisers
Reckon

At Reckon we are more than just accounting software, we aim to help small businesses build the foundation to grow and succeed – easy and affordable compliance is an essential part of this.
Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.