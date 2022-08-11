building industry innovation
Innovation in industry: Real approaches to change and transformation

Date: 23 August 2022

Time: 12:30PM AEST

Duration: 1 hr

Innovation can take many forms, from new technology and changes to product and process improvements. These offer many important advantages to businesses and are often key to business growth. 

In this SmartCompany webinar, sponsored by MYOB, senior business journalist David Adams will speak with leaders from Constructiv Technologies, BioPak and Fender Katsalidis to discuss how the manufacturing and building industry approach and implement innovation and change. 

Join our expert panel to learn what innovation means for these industries, and what benefits it could bring to your business.

  • Gary Smith, CEO, BioPak
  • Jess Lee, principal at Fender Katsalidis
  • Sally McPherson, CEO, Constructiv Technologies

David
David
Adams
Senior business journalist
SmartCompany
Gary
Gary
Smith
CEO
BioPak
Jess
Jess
Lee
Principal
Fender Katsalidis
Sally
Sally
McPherson
CEO
Constructiv Technologies
MYOB is a leading business platform with a core purpose of helping more businesses in Australia and New Zealand start, survive and succeed. At the heart of MYOB is a customer base of 1.2 million businesses and a network of more than 40,000 accountants, bookkeepers and consultants, for whom MYOB delivers end-to-end business and accounting solutions. MYOB operates across four key segments: Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Enterprise, Financial Services and Practice.
