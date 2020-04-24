kate carnell webinar
In Conversation with ASBFEO Kate Carnell

ASBFEO Kate Carnell and SmartCompany news editor Matt Elmas discuss how small business owners can keep their doors open despite the impacts of COVID-19. It’s the information you need about the assistance available to you and how to access it.

Kate and Matt explore the following topics:

  • The importance of developing ways to cope with stress and strategies to maintain mental health during this crisis
  • Assistance available to small businesses — how to get the cash to keep your doors open
  • How to apply for government assistance and who’s eligible
  • What to do if you’re struggling to pay your rent
  • Preparing for reopening your doors

Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman

Australia is a nation of small businesses and family enterprises. It’s a dynamic and exciting sector that allows people with an entrepreneurial spirit to pursue their dreams. The role of the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman (ASBFEO) is to support small businesses and family enterprises to enable them to grow and thrive. The ASBFEO was launched on 11 March 2016 and has two key functions: to assist and to advocate for small businesses and family enterprises.

