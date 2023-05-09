PARTNER CONTENT | Webinars

Level-up your SME sustainability plans with the ARL

Consumers expect genuine sustainability efforts from the businesses they support. That includes small businesses, too.

But as environmental awareness grows, and regulators crack down on greenwashing, disingenuous or ineffective sustainability measures will make it harder for businesses to build and retain consumer trust.

Australians are keen to do their part. However, they also want clear advice on how to recycle their packaging. And importantly, they see recycling information as a brand responsibility.

Now more than ever, businesses need confidence that their recycling claims are accurate and evidence-based. 

The Australian Recycling Label, or ARL, is designed to help.

With the Federal Government’s National Plastic Plan aiming for 80% of all supermarket goods to bear the ARL in 2023, the system is only growing in reach.

In this webinar, hear from SmartCompany’s senior business journalist David Adams, along with a panel of experts from the Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation, the Australian Institute of Packaging, and the National Retail Association, on why adopting the ARL is not just good for the environment, but good for business.

Guests

David
Adams
Senior Business Journalist
SmartCompany
Bonnie
Marshall
Policy Officer
National Retailers Association
Nerida
Kelton
Executive Director
Australian Institute of Packaging
Sarah
Sannen
Head of Operations
Australasian Packaging Convenant Organisation
ARL Marketplace

The SME ARL Campaign is a new program helping small businesses to adopt the Australasian Recycling Label on their packaging. It features free educational tools, events and resources to help SMEs make the switch to sustainable packaging. The campaign was developed by a partnership of leading industry bodies, including the Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation, the Australian Institute of Packaging, the National Retail Association and the Australian Food and Grocery Council.
