Managing projects, managing change: How to guide your teams through the future of work

The future of work in Australia is uncertain. Rising costs, unpredictable economic conditions and a temperamental job climate mean that business leaders must remain agile when managing change.

Many employees dislike change, but by using the right tools and developing the right skills, change management can be made a much more enjoyable process for all teams involved.

In this SmartCompany webinar senior business journalist David Adams will be joined by an expert panel of project and delivery leaders.

Annie Sheehan, ANZ Head, PMI

Ariel Achtman, Project Manager, Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute

John Khoury, Executive — Delivery, Telstra Purple

Together the panel will unpack the role that project management plays in today’s changing work environments, giving you the knowledge to guide your teams through the future of work.