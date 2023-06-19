Nailing EOFY
Nailing EOFY: How an expert plans for the new financial year

Date: 29 June 2023

Time: 2:00PM AEST

Duration: 1 hr

For many business owners, the last financial year was challenging, as they continue to be impacted by the pandemic and global economic headwinds. 

In this must attend EoFY session, a panel of experts will address the current state of play for SMEs and share the latest advice, insights and projections on the year ahead.

We’ll also learn how to leverage EOFY as an opportunity to reflect on your business, start plans for the year ahead and implement new processes. 

In this webinar, you’ll discover:

  • A deep dive into current Australian and global economic climate and what the current projections are for FY24 
  • What lessons can the current climate of economic uncertainty and boom in AI/new tech teach us?
  • Best practices, tips and tools for managing your finances in an uncertainty
  • Why adopting automation strategies can be the key to unlocking growth 
  • Updates from MYOB on the products that support automation of payroll, invoicing and inventory management. 

Guests

Eloise
Keating
News Editor
SmartCompany
Bruce
Billson
Ombudsman
ASBFEO
Jody
Sitters
Community Manager Accountants
MYOB
Cat
Bloxsom
Co-Founder
Cardigang
MYOB is a leading business platform with a core purpose of helping more businesses in Australia and New Zealand start, survive and succeed. At the heart of MYOB is a customer base of 1.2 million businesses and a network of more than 40,000 accountants, bookkeepers and consultants, for whom MYOB delivers end-to-end business and accounting solutions. MYOB operates across four key segments: Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Enterprise, Financial Services and Practice.
