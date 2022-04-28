Scaling with your financial management software

Many businesses run on basic accounting software when the operation is small and easy to manage. However, as the business grows, it generates more data and processes become more complex.

Finance teams find workarounds and rely on spreadsheets to pick up the slack. While these manual processes ‘work’ in the short-term, they quickly cause problems, and ultimately hinder expansion. Ambitious companies need a financial management software that can scale with them, so they don’t reach a breaking point that damages growth.

In this SmartCompany webinar we’re bringing together a panel of business and tech experts including:

Award-winning IT journalist Sholto Macpherson

Oracle NetSuite VP and GM, ANZ Jason Toshack

STM Brands founder and CEO Ethan Nyholm

SmartCompany senior business journalist David Adams

Together the panel will discuss how to grow your business with a financial management software to suit your unique needs, and how to manage the transition away from manual spreadsheets.

