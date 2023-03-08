PARTNER CONTENT | Webinars

Security and compliance: is your business at risk?”

Sponsored by Vanta

Date: 16 March 2023

Time: 2:00PM AEST

Duration: 1 hr

Recent reports of security breaches are a timely reminder of why data protection is so important.

Since companies are now required to inform customers of any data breach, reputational damage can be a massive burden to growth. So when it comes to business success, strong security and compliance are necessary to attract, and then keep, customers. 

So, what can you do to prevent the worst-case scenario from occurring and show your customers and employees that data is secured?

In this webinar, hosted by SmartCompany senior technology journalist Tegan Jones, you’ll discover how you can prove strong security with compliance and why this is necessary for business growth.

Guests

Tegan
Jones
Senior Technology Journalist
SmartCompany
Matt
Cooper
Sr. Manager, Privacy, Risk & Compliance
Vanta
Peter
Simpson Young
Compliance Coordinator
Coviu
Vanta

Thousands of fast-growing companies trust Vanta to help build, scale, manage and demonstrate their security and compliance programs and get ready for audits in weeks, not months. By offering the most in-demand frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and more, Vanta helps companies obtain the reports needed to prove compliance and accelerate growth, all while mitigating risks.
