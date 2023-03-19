Smart50 Workplaces: What it means to be a great employer

Fifty-nine percent of employees are considering a job change this year. Higher salary, better work-life balance, and flexibility is what they’re looking for.

2023 kicked off with some of the lowest unemployment rates in memory, tightening the talent market and giving job-hunters the power to choose. So what are the best employers doing right now to fill job positions and keep their people?

To answer this, we partnered with Employment Hero and launched Smart50 Workplaces, a callout to SME leaders to share their approach to people, culture, work-life balance, diversity and more.

In this webinar, hosted by SmartCompany special features editor Ben Ice, you’ll hear from some of Australia’s best SME employers, as well as experts in people, culture and HR management on how you can retain and attract employees in 2023.