Smart50 Workplaces: What it means to be a great employer

Date: 05 April 2023

Time: 2:00PM AEST

Duration: 1 hr

Fifty-nine percent of employees are considering a job change this year. Higher salary, better work-life balance, and flexibility is what they’re looking for.

2023 kicked off with some of the lowest unemployment rates in memory, tightening the talent market and giving job-hunters the power to choose. So what are the best employers doing right now to fill job positions and keep their people?

To answer this, we partnered with Employment Hero and launched Smart50 Workplaces, a callout to SME leaders to share their approach to people, culture, work-life balance, diversity and more.

In this webinar, hosted by SmartCompany special features editor Ben Ice, you’ll hear from some of Australia’s best SME employers, as well as experts in people, culture and HR management on how you can retain and attract employees in 2023.

Guests

Hattingh
Chief people officer
Employment Hero
Ice
Special features editor
SmartCompany
McMullin
Founder
Third Space People
Employment Hero

Employment Hero is the world’s leading HR, payroll and benefits platform. The award-winning employment software helps launch businesses on the path to success by powering more productivity every day. Employment Hero services over 90,000 businesses, collectively managing over 850,000 employees. Its core platform reduces HR admin time by 80 per cent on average.

