SmartCompany Resilience Awards Roundtable One: Growth

Join us for a roundtable event featuring two SmartCompany Resilience Awards winners, Catch Group founder Gabby Leibovich, Salesforce Regional Vice President Merlin Luck and our startups and tech editor Stephanie Palmer-Derrien.

We’re kicking off the new year with a discussion of a key theme on the minds of small business owners — growth.

As revealed in our 2020 Reader Survey, the small business community is, overall, facing the challenges of today with optimism and gearing up for growth and revitalisation in 2020.

But the question remains: how can you grow your business while the economy is slow, consumer confidence is down and ‘business as usual’ is a forgotten concept?

If anyone is able to shed some light on these concerns, it’s this panel.

The panel:

Gabby Leibovich, renowned entrepreneur and co-founder of one of Australia’s most successful e-commerce startups.



Merlin Luck, leader of Salesforce’s Australian SMB sales team.

David King, co-owner of internet-famous lolly store Sticky and winner of a Resilience Award in the Agility category.



Jeremy Fleming, co-owner of set staging business Stagekings and winner of a Resilience Award in the Adaptation category.

Stephanie Palmer-Derrien, SmartCompany‘s startups and tech editor.