SmartCompany Resilience Awards Roundtable Two: The Future

A panel will gather on Thursday, February 25 at 2:00PM AEDT for the second in our series of roundtable discussions featuring SmartCompany Resilience Awards winners. This time around, the panel will discuss strategies for small business owners looking to make this year their best yet.

The panel

RedBalloon founder and Shark Tank judge Naomi Simson

Resilience Awards winner and Work Healthy Australia founder Dr James Murray

SmartCompany startups and tech editor Stephanie Palmer-Derrien

Register now to reserve your spot and the chance to speak to Naomi Simson and Dr James Murray directly.

In our recent Reader Survey we learned that a staggering 70% of our audience are planning to grow their business rather than simply survive this year. We were blown away, too, by the optimism, storytelling and innovation we uncovered in the entries to our Resilience Awards.

Our response is this Virtual Roundtable — we’re bringing you the best advice from highly experienced and prolific business founders, owners, leaders and professionals to help you achieve your growth goals in 2021.

Submit your questions for Naomi, Dr James and Stephanie in the registration form for our live audience Q&A. Questions may also be submitted during the webinar using Zoom’s Q&A feature.