SmartCompany‘s editor Eloise Keating will be joined by Peter Strong, CEO of COSBOA; Ilea Buffier, founder of carbon emission-monitoring software Evalue8 Sustainability; and Alan Tse, CFO of innovative drinks retailer Altina Drinks.
We’ll be unpacking what the budget means for SMEs and entrepreneurs to keep you at the cutting edge of small business news and analysis. From digital transformation to cyber security to tax reform, it’s the federal budget debrief you need to attend.
Date: Wednesday, May 12
Time: 12:00PM AEST
Register now.
With expert panel:
Reckon
At Reckon we are more than just accounting software, we aim to help small businesses build the foundation to grow and succeed – easy and affordable compliance is an essential part of this.
Partner content